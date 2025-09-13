Scope Ratings Revises Austria’s Outlook to ‘Negative’

The European rating agency Scope has revised Austria’s credit outlook from “stable” to “negative,” citing persistent budget deficits, rising public debt, and weak growth prospects, according to ORF News.

Austria’s sovereign rating itself was left unchanged at AA+, but analysts warned of mounting fiscal pressures. Scope projects that the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio will climb to nearly 89 percent by 2030.

The agency pointed to long-term spending tied to an aging population as a structural burden on public finances. Even so, it noted that Austria’s high credit rating continues to rest on solid fundamentals: a wealthy and diversified economy, strong external trade performance, and a stable banking sector.