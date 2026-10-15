Yemen Warns Saudi Airports Unsafe Amid Renewed Regional Tensions

TEHRAN, October 15 (MNA): Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree has renewed a warning to airlines, airport workers and passengers, declaring Saudi Arabia’s airspace and airports unsafe amid continuing regional tensions. Airports in Mecca and Medina have been excluded from the warning, according to the statement, according to Mehr News Agency.

Saree said Saudi airports and airspace could face attacks by Yemen’s armed forces, urging those involved in air travel to take the warning seriously. The announcement has raised fresh concerns over civilian aviation in a region where years of conflict have left political relations deeply strained.

According to the report, the warning follows recent missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen’s armed forces, including strikes reportedly targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Khamis Mushait air base. The details of the reported attacks could not be independently confirmed from the statement alone.

The latest warning comes against the backdrop of a long and bitter history of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, shaped by border disputes, political rivalries and competing regional interests. The conflict escalated dramatically in 2015, when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war against the Houthi movement, turning the country into a major theatre of regional confrontation.

Beyond the battlefield, restrictions on ports, shipping and the movement of goods imposed during the war, including measures enforced by the Saudi led coalition, severely affected Yemen’s access to food, fuel and essential supplies. Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that these restrictions, alongside fighting, economic collapse and disruptions to aid deliveries, have contributed to widespread hunger and suffering among Yemen’s civilian population.

For millions of Yemenis, the conflict has meant years of hardship, displacement and uncertainty. The continuing confrontation now carries risks beyond the country’s borders, particularly when threats involve airports and commercial air routes used by ordinary travellers.

Although the warning excludes Mecca and Medina airports, its broader message underscores the fragile security situation between the neighbouring countries. Any escalation involving civilian aviation could further heighten regional tensions and place passengers and airport personnel at risk.