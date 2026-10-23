France Tightens Security Ahead of Saturday’s Nationwide Protests

PARIS, Friday: France is preparing for a tense Saturday as the government strengthens security measures ahead of nationwide demonstrations. Police trainees nearing the end of their training will join security efforts, while thousands of officers and specialised units are expected to be deployed across the country, reported by The Nation.

According to broadcaster BFMTV, the French National Police Directorate has called on volunteer trainees to support police operations at various locations. Their duties will include guarding public buildings and handling administrative work at police stations, allowing experienced officers to focus on more sensitive tasks.

However, the trainees will not be placed on the front lines. A law passed in 2022 prohibits them from taking part in crowd control and public order operations. Several dozen trainees have reportedly volunteered for the assignment.

The government is planning a security operation larger than the one conducted during the October 17 protests, when more than 60,000 security personnel were deployed and damage was reported at businesses and public buildings. Jean-Didier Berger, a minister delegate to the Interior Ministry, said the number of personnel assigned for Saturday would be 20 per cent higher.

Military personnel from the Sentinelle operation, elite GIGN and RAID units, and riot police are also expected to reinforce security.

Authorities have introduced additional restrictions in the Paris region, including bans on transporting fuel, carrying protective equipment near schools and possessing fireworks mortars. A night-time curfew around Place de la République and Les Halles will remain in force from 11 pm to 6 am until Sunday.

President Emmanuel Macron has also called for non-union demonstrations to be banned wherever possible. Several local authorities have already restricted or prohibited gatherings, including in Lyon, parts of Nice, Marseille and Lille.

As France approaches Saturday, authorities face the challenge of maintaining public order while managing widespread demonstrations and protecting businesses, public buildings and residents.