Austria Eyes Rwanda as Five EU Nations Advance Deportation Centre Plans

Austria is stepping up its efforts to establish deportation centres outside European Union territory, with Rwanda emerging as a possible destination. Five EU member states Austria, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Greece are joining forces to turn the controversial proposal into reality, potentially paving the way for a major shift in Europe’s migration policy.

The interior ministers of the five countries are scheduled to meet in Vienna on Monday at Austria’s Interior Ministry. Operating under the informal name “Group of Implementers”, they aim to develop plans for transferring rejected asylum seekers to return centres beyond Europe’s borders. According to the Austrian newspaper Heute, the meeting could produce concrete outcomes, although no official confirmation has been given.

The timing has attracted particular attention because Rwanda’s Interior Minister, Vincent Biruta, is also attending the Vienna Migration Conference. The African nation has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential location for such a facility. Uganda, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have also appeared on the list of possible host countries. However, no final decision has been announced.

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) is determined to accelerate the process. In an interview with German newspaper Die Welt, he said the government hoped to present concrete results by the end of this year and begin sending deportees to a return centre outside Europe in 2027.

Denmark is providing strong political support. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is also expected in Vienna on Monday for talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, with migration policy high on the agenda. She recently expressed optimism, saying Europe was getting closer to establishing a centre outside its borders.

However, serious questions remain. Britain’s earlier attempt to establish a similar arrangement collapsed amid legal challenges, mounting costs and concerns over migrant safety.

Whether Monday’s meeting will produce a concrete location remains uncertain. Nevertheless, Karner’s message is clear: Austria wants to move beyond political declarations and turn the deportation-centre proposal into reality by 2027.