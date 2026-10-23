Headscarf Ban: Vienna Schools File 69 Complaints Since September

Vienna’s education authority has reported 69 formal complaints linked to Austria’s headscarf ban in schools, offering the first detailed picture of how the controversial law is being enforced since the school year began. The figures, current as of 22 October, show that 104 summons have been issued to parents or guardians and 92 discussions have taken place, reported by News ORF.

Of those cases, 41 led to initial complaints, while 28 were follow up complaints involving repeated violations. The Education Directorate for Vienna passes such complaints to the relevant district administrative authority, which then handles the administrative penalty proceedings.

The ban applies to girls before they reach the age of 14. Under the law, a girl may not cover her head in school in accordance with Islamic tradition. When a violation occurs, schools are first expected to hold discussions with the pupil and her family; if the practice continues, the matter can move to the education authority and, ultimately, to a formal administrative procedure.

The initial complaints are spread unevenly across school types. One case involved a primary school, 21 were recorded in middle schools, and 19 concerned academic secondary schools, known in Austria as AHS. Middle schools thus account for the largest share of reported cases so far.

The numbers underline how quickly the measure has moved from legal text to administrative practice. Since the start of the school year, the education authority has summoned parents repeatedly and held dozens of conversations before filing complaints, suggesting that officials are attempting to resolve many cases through dialogue before resorting to penalties.

The law remains politically and legally contested. Critics argue that it stigmatises Muslim girls and interferes with religious freedom, while supporters say it protects children from social or religious pressure. Austria’s Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the legislation in the first half of 2027, but until then the ban remains in force and schools are required to implement it.

The Vienna education authority said it would continue to provide regular updates on the progress of the proceedings. For now, the 69 complaints mark only an interim tally but one that shows the dispute over the headscarf ban is increasingly being fought not only in public debate, but in classrooms, administrative offices and courtrooms.