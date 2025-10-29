UN Rapporteur: Gaza Genocide ‘Enabled by 63 Countries

UN Report Accuses 63 Nations of Complicity in Gaza ‘Genocide’

A damning new United Nations report has accused 63 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany of complicity, in what it calls Israel’s “two year genocide” in Gaza. The report, authored by Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, argues that Israel’s actions have been enabled by a global network of political, military, and economic support.

“The genocide in Gaza was not committed in isolation, but as part of a system of global complicity,” the report states. It alleges that powerful nations, rather than upholding human rights and international law, “have allowed violent colonial and racial-capitalist practices to become an everyday reality.”

Albanese contends that Western governments have “facilitated, legitimized, and normalized” Israel’s campaign in Gaza by supplying arms, shielding Tel Aviv from accountability at the UN, and adopting narratives that dehumanize Palestinians. Portraying civilians as “human shields” and the war as a “battle of civilization against barbarism,” she writes, has allowed states to justify their own complicity.

The 63 implicated countries, the report says, include not only Western powers but also others that continued to trade and supply arms despite mounting evidence of war crimes. Between October 2023 and October 2025, 26 nations including Italy, Austria, Spain, India, and France sent at least 10 consignments of weapons or ammunition to Israel. The United States remains Israel’s largest backer, providing $3.3 billion annually in foreign military financing and an additional $500 million for missile defense.

While some Western countries publicly criticized Israel’s 2024 invasion of Rafah, many simultaneously suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN’s relief agency for Palestinian refugees, a move the report described as “hypocritical.”

Albanese’s report also highlights the “weaponization of aid,” accusing states of reinforcing Israel’s blockade rather than challenging it. From October 2023 to January 2025, humanitarian assistance to Gaza averaged just 107 trucks per day less than one third of pre war levels. Israel’s bombing of aid warehouses and clinics, combined with its blockade, led to famine in parts of the enclave by mid-2025, the report says.

Trade figures reveal another dimension of complicity: despite global condemnation, commerce between Israel and several nations grew during the conflict. Germany’s trade rose by $836 million, Italy’s by $117 million, and the UAE’s by $237 million. Only Colombia has imposed a full trade ban, halting coal exports in 2024.

In its conclusion, the UN report asserts that “the horrors of the past two years are not an aberration but the culmination of a long history of complicity.” It urges governments to suspend all military, diplomatic, and trade relations with Israel, recognize Palestinian self-determination, and support international prosecutions for war crimes.

“The world can no longer treat Gaza as a humanitarian crisis to be managed,” Albanese writes. “It is a moral and legal emergency demanding accountability.”