Europe Warns Israel of Consequences Over West Bank Annexation Plans

TEL AVIV — European officials have delivered a blunt warning to Israel over its stated intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, signaling that such a move could unravel years of fragile diplomacy in the region.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the message was conveyed directly to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he suggested that annexation might be on the table in response to recent recognitions of Palestinian statehood by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government want to destroy everything that has been built in the Middle East, they will have to bear the consequences,” European envoys reportedly cautioned.

Netanyahu, in a video released by his office, dismissed such recognition efforts as misguided, accusing Western governments of “rewarding terrorism.” He reiterated his long-standing opposition to Palestinian statehood and pledged to prevent its creation.

The prime minister went further, boasting that Israel has already doubled the number of settlements built on occupied Palestinian land. He vowed that construction would accelerate, declaring unequivocally that Israel “will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

The latest exchange underscores the widening diplomatic rift between Israel and key Western allies, who have grown increasingly vocal over settlement expansion and unilateral annexation threats. European governments argue such steps would violate international law and further undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

For Palestinians, Netanyahu’s statements signal a deepening entrenchment of Israeli policy at a time when international recognition of their statehood is slowly gaining momentum. For Israel, the warnings from Europe highlight the mounting diplomatic risks of pursuing a strategy that places settlement expansion at the core of its policy.

As the debate intensifies, the region faces yet another test of whether international pressure can curb unilateral moves that threaten to inflame an already volatile conflict.