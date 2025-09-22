Pakistan: Civilian killing in KP Air Attack Spark Outrage, Demands for Accountability

PESHAWAR — The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday condemned the deaths of civilians during recent operations in the Tirah Valley and announced compensation of Rs10 million for each bereaved family, amid mounting public outcry and demands for accountability, according to “Dawn News”.

The incident, reported over the weekend, left several civilians dead after jets allegedly struck four houses in the rugged tribal belt. A senior police officer, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the homes were “completely destroyed” in the assault but declined to confirm who carried out the attack.

The tragedy has triggered strong criticism from political leaders, human rights groups, and civil society, all questioning the conduct of security operations in a region still scarred by decades of militancy.

At a high-level meeting in Peshawar, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with a delegation from the affected district, joined by PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi, senior provincial officials, and law enforcement representatives. “Martyrdom of civilians as a result of operations against terrorists is unacceptable,” Gandapur said in a statement from his office, calling the incident “regrettable and condemnable.”

The meeting included prayers for the deceased and a detailed review of law and order. The chief minister announced Rs10 million in compensation per family and directed officials to draw up an action plan to prevent such tragedies in the future.

A jirga of local elders, elected representatives, and political party leaders will soon meet with top military officials to determine the “future course of action for peace and order” in Tirah, modeled on peace efforts previously pursued in Bajaur. Special emphasis, the statement added, would be placed on regaining the trust of local communities.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was “deeply shocked” by reports of civilian deaths from alleged aerial bombing and urged an impartial inquiry. “The state is constitutionally bound to protect all civilians’ right to life, which it has repeatedly failed to secure,” the HRCP said, calling for those responsible to be held to account.

In the KP Assembly, Speaker Babar Swati pressed both provincial and federal authorities to conduct a “transparent and immediate investigation” and to ensure long-term rehabilitation for the victims’ families. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sohail Afridi described the strike as a “horrifying tragedy,” alleging that 25 civilians, including women and children, were killed when bombs and mortars struck homes at 2 a.m. His claims could not be independently verified.

PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi, in a video message, lamented that “the killing of civilians has become routine,” citing previous incidents in Waziristan where children and families were caught in drone and quadcopter strikes.

The military has previously rejected similar allegations, attributing certain attacks to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Yet, with tensions high in Tirah, the pressure for clarity and accountability is only growing.