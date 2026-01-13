Le Pen Pins Presidential Hopes on Appeal as Court Weighs Election Ban

PARIS — Marine Le Pen returned to court this week with her political future hanging in the balance, as France’s far-right leader launched a high stakes appeal against a ruling that bars her from running for public office for five years; a decision that could derail her 2027 presidential ambitions, according to BBC News.

Le Pen, 57, was convicted last year of embezzling European Union funds in a case that struck at the heart of her National Rally (RN) party’s operations. The trial court found that she and other senior figures systematically used EU paid parliamentary assistants to work on party business, misappropriating nearly €2.9 million. Judges described Le Pen as being “at the heart of the system.”

The sentence was severe: four years in prison; two suspended and two to be served under electronic monitoring, a €100,000 fine, and an immediate ban from holding public office. If upheld, the ban would prevent her from standing in the 2027 presidential election, her fourth attempt at the Élysée Palace.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing at the Paris Court of Appeal, Le Pen said she was “hopeful” the judges would overturn the ruling. Her party leader and political heir, Jordan Bardella, warned that excluding her from the race would be “deeply worrying for democracy,” though he said he would not seek the presidency himself, instead aiming for the post of prime minister.

The appeal, which runs until February 12, involves 11 RN figures; others, including Le Pen’s sister Yann, have accepted their convictions. A ruling is not expected before the summer, leaving months of political uncertainty well ahead of the 2027 campaign.

The appeals court has wide latitude: it could fully overturn the conviction, soften the ban’s immediate effect, shorten its duration, uphold the original ruling, or even stiffen the sentence, the offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Timing may prove as decisive as substance. With the election expected in spring 2027, even a partial reprieve could reopen Le Pen’s path. Yet polls suggest her protégé Bardella may now command broader appeal, underscoring how legal judgment and political momentum are increasingly intertwined.