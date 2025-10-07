EU Considers Forcing Russian Diplomats to Seek Travel Approval

BRUSSELS — The European Union is considering a proposal that would restrict the movements of Russian diplomats within its territory, marking the bloc’s most direct attempt yet to curb Moscow’s influence operations, according to Euro News.

According to a document seen by Euronews, the plan would require members of Russia’s diplomatic and consular missions — including administrative staff and family members — to notify authorities at least 24 hours before traveling or transiting through another member state. The notification would include travel dates, entry and exit points, and means of transport. Each destination country could then approve or deny entry.

“It’s a step forward in the right direction,” said a senior EU diplomat. “It’s important to act now rather than to wait for something to happen.”

The measure was recently added by the European External Action Service (EEAS) to the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia, which is under negotiation. Initial drafts focused on energy, but the EEAS argued that Russian diplomats are “often involved in activities that contribute to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” including spreading disinformation and manipulating public opinion.

The agency maintains that the plan would not violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, since it would not limit movement inside host countries or restrict travel back to Russia.

The Czech Republic has long pushed for such restrictions, citing Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns. Prague last week banned entry to Russian diplomats without official accreditation. “Sabotage operations are on the rise and we will not risk agents operating under diplomatic cover,” Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said.

While some member states were initially reluctant, skepticism has eased, giving the proposal real momentum. Still, it will require unanimous approval from all 27 capitals. Implementation is likely to vary, with some states enforcing stricter controls than others.

Talks on the sanctions package continue this week, with Slovakia seen as a potential holdout as it presses for separate concessions on energy.