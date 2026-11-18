In the old walled city of occupied East Jerusalem, where stone alleys carry centuries of prayer, tension returned to a familiar place on Wednesday. About 115 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to the Palestine News Agency, reported by Arab News.

The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers arrived in groups through the Mughrabi Gate, escorted by Israeli police. Once inside, they walked the courtyards on what officials described as provocative tours, and some performed Jewish rituals within the grounds.

Such visits rarely pass quietly. Israeli forces typically tighten their grip on the compound while settlers are present, imposing strict entry rules on Muslim worshippers and visitors and examining their identity documents before allowing them through. For those who come simply to pray, the morning can feel less like a pilgrimage and more like a checkpoint.

The site holds deep meaning for two faiths. Muslims revere it as Al-Haram Al-Sharif, the third-holiest place in Islam. Settlers and many Jews know it as the Temple Mount and seek the right to establish a presence there and to pray at certain times. Several far-right ministers and members of the Knesset have publicly backed those aims, a fact that adds political weight to every visit.

The compound has been a recurring stage for conflict since June 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem. Raids by settlers and limits placed on Muslim worshippers have been constant companions of that history, each incident feeding the suspicion and anger that surround the holy ground.

Wednesday’s events, as reported by Palestinian sources, offer no sign that the cycle is slowing. In a city where a single footstep can carry the echo of an entire dispute, the compound remains a place where faith and politics walk uneasily side by side.