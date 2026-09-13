Citizenship for Sale: Pakistan’s Hidden Tax of Corruption

The Unofficial Fee; Living Under Institutional Corruption

In Pakistan, corruption is no longer just about bribes changing hands. It has become institutional corruption, woven into the very fabric of how the state functions. For ordinary citizens, every interaction with public offices, police stations, courts, tax departments, hospitals, feels like paying an unofficial fee for rights that should be guaranteed.

At the heart of this crisis lies a broken justice system. Imagine a family grieving a murdered loved one. All they ask is what the law promises: registration of a First Information Report (FIR), a fair investigation, witness protection, and prosecution of the accused. Instead, they find that each step demands money, influence, or political patronage. When justice depends on connections rather than evidence, the legal system itself becomes a source of insecurity, as reported by The Friday Times Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund’s 2025 Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment described the problem in stark terms: corruption in Pakistan is systemic. It is embedded in complex regulations, weak oversight, and, most critically, deficiencies in the rule of law. From fiscal governance to the judiciary, the same patterns repeat excessive administrative discretion, opacity, and little accountability.

For citizens, these abstract flaws translate into daily humiliation. At the grassroots level, people face petty corruption: a few thousand rupees to file a report, to move a file, to secure a permit. For a daily-wage worker or a widow, this is not a minor inconvenience; it is a crushing burden. At the macro level, grand corruption drains billions through manipulated contracts, tax evasion, and state-owned enterprises. Both forms feed each other: one extracts money directly from citizens, the other starves the state of resources needed for schools, hospitals, and justice.

Transparency International Pakistan’s 2025 survey once again ranked the police, public procurement, and the judiciary among the most corrupt sectors. Public confidence in anti-corruption efforts remains low. This persistence reveals a moral contradiction. Islam, the state religion, explicitly forbids bribery. The Quran condemns the unjust consumption of wealth. Yet bribery is normalised, often sanitised through euphemisms like chai-pani. The issue is not a lack of moral guidance or laws, but the failure to translate values into institutional practice.

The root cause lies in both administrative design and political economy. Procedures are needlessly complex, information is hidden, and decisions rest on excessive individual discretion. This discretion is preserved because patron-client networks depend on it. The power to grant exemptions, expedite files, award contracts, or delay investigations is the currency of political and bureaucratic influence. Genuine reform threatens not just inefficient procedures but the elite networks that benefit from them.

That is why public accountability remains elusive. Anti-corruption campaigns often degenerate into selective tools, targeting opponents while leaving the architecture of discretion intact. Digitisation is frequently presented as a solution, but technology alone cannot cure institutional decay. If discretionary authority remains unchanged, automation merely creates a digital version of the same corrupt process.

The human cost is most visible in the justice system. For a murder victim’s family, a judicial backlog means years of trauma. A delayed trial creates uncertainty; a flawed investigation leads to acquittal; an influential defendant exploits loopholes unavailable to the poor. When justice can be delayed, obstructed, or bought, the law ceases to protect and becomes another instrument of oppression.

Meaningful reform must go beyond enforcement. Pakistan needs transparent procurement, simplified taxes, independent auditing, public disclosure of assets for senior officials, and merit based appointments to bodies like the National Accountability Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The federal government’s three-year Economic Governance Reforms programme is a step forward, but policy documents are not reform. Success will be measured by whether an ordinary citizen can register an FIR, secure a permit, or pursue justice without bribes or backing.

Until then, corruption in Pakistan will remain more than a leakage of funds. It will remain a tax imposed on citizenship itself. Photo courtesy The Friday Times Pakistan