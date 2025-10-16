Pakistan Launches Fresh Anti-Terror Sweep, Dozens Killed

Pakistan Says 34 Terrorists Killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Operations



Pakistan’s security forces have killed 34 terrorists in a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province between October 13 and 15, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The most significant clash occurred in Spinwam, North Waziristan, where an intelligence-led raid sparked an intense exchange of fire that left 18 militants dead, the ISPR said. Another operation in South Waziristan resulted in the deaths of eight terrorists, while a separate encounter in Bannu District claimed eight more.

“Sanitization operations are continuing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area,” the military’s media wing stated, adding that troops are sweeping the region to prevent further militant regrouping.

The military described the operations as part of “Azm-e-Istehkam” — the government’s ongoing counterterrorism initiative aimed at eradicating foreign-sponsored militancy and restoring lasting security across Pakistan’s border regions. The campaign, launched earlier this year, coordinates the efforts of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civil administration to dismantle terrorist networks and address the roots of extremism.

The renewed push comes amid heightened tensions along Pakistan’s northwestern frontier, a region historically plagued by militant activity and cross-border infiltration. Security analysts say the latest surge in counterterrorism operations signals Islamabad’s determination to assert control over areas long contested by insurgent groups.

“Azm-e-Istehkam represents a whole-of-nation approach,” the ISPR statement noted, underscoring that the campaign aims not only to neutralize armed militants but also to confront the ideological and logistical infrastructure that sustains terrorism.

Officials said no civilian casualties were reported in the operations. The ISPR praised the troops’ “professional resolve and dedication,” reiterating that Pakistan’s armed forces remain “fully committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.”