China Draws Red Lines in Trade Talks, Vows No Deal at Expense of Principles

BEIJING — China declared Monday that it will not pursue any trade deal with the United States at the expense of its principles, state interests, or international fairness, underscoring the tensions that continue to define the world’s most consequential economic relationship, according to Anadolu Agency.

The remarks came from Li Chenggang, China’s international trade representative, after two days of talks with American counterparts in Madrid. Li described the discussions as “candid, in-depth and constructive,” covering a range of issues including the fate of TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform at the center of a heated Washington-Beijing standoff.

Li stressed that both sides acknowledged the importance of a stable trade relationship not only for their own economies but also for global economic stability. Yet, he made clear Beijing’s red lines: “China will firmly safeguard national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and carry out technology export approvals in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.”

TikTok at the Forefront

On TikTok, Li said Beijing opposes the “politicization, instrumentalization and weaponization of technology and economic-trade matters.” Still, he noted, the two sides reached a consensus “conforming to both parties’ interests,” though he did not disclose details.

The platform has faced mounting pressure in the United States, where lawmakers have pushed for restrictions or a potential ban over national security concerns. Beijing has long rejected those concerns as unfounded and politically motivated.

Calls for Concrete Steps

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng also took part in the talks, urging Washington to roll back restrictions on Chinese firms and technology. He pressed the U.S. to take “concrete actions” to safeguard the “hard-won achievements” of the negotiations and to help create a more favorable climate for economic ties.

The talks in Madrid marked another attempt by the two powers to manage their rivalry—balancing cooperation where possible while guarding against what each views as unacceptable concessions.