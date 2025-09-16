Iran Rejects Two-State Solution, Challenges Doha Summit Consensus

TEHRAN — Iran has voiced strong reservations over the final communiqué issued at this week’s extraordinary Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha, insisting that the Palestinian question can only be resolved through the creation of a single democratic state and reiterating its outright rejection of Israel’s legitimacy, according to Tasnim News Agency.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and condemned what it called the “brutal crimes” of the “occupying Israeli regime.” The ministry emphasized that Iran’s position is unshakable: it does not, under any circumstances, recognize Israel.

Reservations on Two-State Proposals

The communiqué, endorsed by most summit participants, included references to the two-state solution, the 1967 borders, East Jerusalem, and initiatives such as the Arab Peace Plan and the “New York Declaration.” Iran dissociated itself from those points, arguing they fall short of delivering justice.

“The so-called two-state solution will not resolve the Palestinian issue,” the statement said. “The only genuine and sustainable solution is a single democratic state, established through a referendum with the participation of all Palestinians inside and outside the occupied territories.”

Right to Resistance and Mediation Doubts

Iran further stressed that Palestinians, like all peoples under colonial domination, have the right to use “all necessary means” to achieve self-determination and liberation. Tehran also declared support for any national unity agreement that is “achieved and accepted by the Palestinian people themselves.”

While acknowledging Qatar and Egypt’s mediation efforts for a ceasefire, Tehran accused the United States of undermining peace. Washington’s policies, it argued, have “in practice, perpetuated and supported the aggression of the Israeli regime,” rendering the U.S. an “unreliable and partial actor” in the conflict.

Iran requested its reservations be formally noted in the summit’s records.