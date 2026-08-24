EU Approves $7.1 Billion Aid Package to Strengthen Ukraine’s Air Defenses

The European Union has approved a new military aid package worth €6.1 billion, or about $7.1 billion, to help Ukraine defend its cities against Russian missile attacks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day, ahead of talks between Kyiv and its international allies on strengthening military support for the country, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

“On Ukraine’s Independence Day, we show our unfaltering support,” von der Leyen said in a post on X. She added that the funds would provide Ukraine with air and missile defense systems, missiles, ammunition and radar equipment.

The European Commission said the additional support was urgently needed. According to the commission, Russia carried out 376 missile strikes in July alone, placing further pressure on Ukraine’s already heavily tested air defenses.

The funding is part of a larger €90 billion European loan package for Ukraine. Around €60 billion of that amount is intended for military assistance. So far, €16 billion has been allocated, while €8.5 billion has already been sent to Kyiv.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on its allies to provide more missile interceptors, particularly American-made Patriot air defense systems. These systems are considered essential for protecting major cities, power facilities and civilian areas from Russian missile and drone attacks.

The latest EU decision signals that European governments remain determined to support Ukraine as the war continues. For Kyiv, the aid offers both practical protection and a powerful political message: despite the long conflict, its allies have not abandoned it.