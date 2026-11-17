Europe Plans First Deportation Centre in Rwanda, Opening Expected in 2027

In a major shift in European migration policy, Austria, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Greece are planning to establish a deportation centre in Rwanda, with operations expected to begin in 2027. The announcement was made on Monday by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at a joint press conference attended by representatives of the five European countries and Rwanda. Calling the initiative a “historic change of direction”, Stocker presented the plan as a new approach to tackling irregular migration and enforcing deportation decisions, reported by the News ORF.

Under the proposed arrangement, people whose asylum applications have been rejected and who cannot be returned to their countries of origin could be transferred to Rwanda. The centre, according to officials, will not operate as a closed detention facility. Instead, those transferred will be allowed to settle in Rwanda or voluntarily travel onwards to their home countries or other destinations. However, several practical and technical details remain unresolved.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt avoided confirming the number of people involved in the initial phase. According to sources close to the negotiations, the five countries are considering a small pilot project involving approximately 20 rejected asylum seekers from each nation, bringing the initial total to around 100 people. Officials, however, stressed that no final figures had been agreed upon.

Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta defended the country’s ability to accommodate migrants, promising that they would be treated with dignity. He said Rwanda’s own painful history had given it an understanding of migration and the importance of asylum protection. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the European Commission are also expected to be involved in the implementation process.

Supporters argue that the initiative could discourage irregular migration by making it clear that people who enter Europe illegally may not necessarily remain there after exhausting all legal avenues. The proposal follows the adoption of the EU’s new Return Regulation, which provides a framework for establishing return centres outside the European Union. Unlike Britain’s abandoned Rwanda scheme, the new arrangement would not transfer asylum procedures to Rwanda. Only individuals whose legal options to remain in Europe have been exhausted would be eligible.

However, the plan has triggered strong criticism from human rights organisations, legal experts and political opponents. International law expert Manfred Nowak has described the proposal as legally questionable, warning that Rwanda’s human rights record raises serious concerns about the safety and treatment of deported individuals. Migration researcher Gerald Knaus has also questioned whether such a small initiative could make any meaningful difference to Europe’s migration challenges.

Human rights groups have been particularly outspoken. Doctors Without Borders Austria called the proposal shameful, while Amnesty International warned against turning vulnerable people into instruments of political deterrence. SOS Balkanroute accused European governments of attempting to escape accountability by shifting responsibility to a country outside the EU.

Criticism has also come from Austria’s political opposition. The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) dismissed the initiative as a publicity exercise, while Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler questioned both its financial cost and its legal validity. Reports suggest Austria has already allocated €15 million for preparatory measures related to return centres.

Rwanda’s human rights record remains another major concern. Although President Paul Kagame has received international recognition for rebuilding the country after the 1994 genocide, rights organisations have accused his government of suppressing political opposition. Britain abandoned its own Rwanda deportation scheme after its Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the arrangement was unlawful.

As European governments seek tougher solutions to irregular migration, the proposed centre represents a significant attempt to move deportation policies beyond EU borders. Whether it becomes an effective migration tool or another costly and legally controversial experiment remains an open question. For the people who may eventually be sent there, however, the consequences will be far more personal than political.