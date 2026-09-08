Budapest Expels Russian Diplomats Over Spy Claims

Hungary has ordered ten Russian diplomats to leave the country, in a move that signals a sharp change in Budapest’s approach to Moscow.

Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced the decision today, saying the diplomats had been involved in activities that were “incompatible with the Vienna Convention.” The phrase is widely understood as a diplomatic way of referring to suspected intelligence or spying activities, as reported by ORF News.

The expulsions come against a sensitive political background. Under the previous government led by Viktor Orban, which was seen as friendly toward Russia, Hungary was reportedly considered an important base for Russian intelligence operations within the European Union.

The decision to expel the diplomats therefore carries a message beyond the ten individuals involved. It suggests that Hungary is taking a closer look at foreign intelligence activity on its territory and is prepared to act when diplomatic privileges are believed to have been misused.

Diplomatic expulsions are a serious step because they can deepen tensions between countries and often lead to retaliatory measures. Russia has not yet indicated how it will respond to Hungary’s decision.

For Budapest, the move also raises questions about how its relationship with Moscow may be changing. Hungary has long maintained closer ties with Russia than many other EU members, making any tougher action against Russian interests particularly significant.

The expulsions now place Hungary in a more complicated diplomatic landscape, where relations with Russia, European security concerns and national interests increasingly meet.

As the diplomats prepare to leave, attention will turn to Moscow’s response and whether the decision marks the beginning of a broader shift in Hungary’s policy toward Russia.