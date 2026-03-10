Austria’s Coalition Struggles Over Social Aid and Integration Plans

VIENNA — Austria’s government is caught in a growing debate over its plans to tighten social welfare rules and introduce a new integration program. While both ideas have been discussed for months, leaders from the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS still haven’t reached common ground, according to Austrian Press Agency.

The draft laws, already part of the coalition’s agreement, are now under review. ÖVP parliamentary leader August Wöginger urged quick action, saying the reforms “must be implemented now.” He called social welfare and integration “central concerns” for the government.

The new integration program, officially called the Integration Obligations Act, would create a structured path for newcomers, including language and values courses that could last up to three years. Missing these requirements might lead to welfare cuts.

Negotiations on the government’s “Social Assistance New” plan have been even slower. It aims to unify welfare rules across all federal states, a task that has proven complex. Part of the discussion focuses on large families: officials are considering lower payments for a third or fourth child.

Social Minister Korinna Schumann admitted the talks were “never going to be easy.” In a statement, she criticized political bickering through the media, saying it was “not helpful,” but praised the working groups for staying constructive. She thanked Wöginger and NEOS lawmaker Johannes Gasser for their cooperation.

Wöginger said the reforms are also reflected in the upcoming budget, with savings of about €180 million a year. “That’s why it has to happen now,” he said, insisting the changes will move forward.

For now, Austria’s leaders remain locked in tough negotiations, balancing compassion, costs, and the promise of a more unified welfare system.