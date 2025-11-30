Stocker Brushes Off ÖVP Leadership Rumors, Vows to Lead Into Next Election

Chancellor Christian Stocker is seeking to steady both his party and his public image, dismissing speculation about internal dissent and a possible comeback by former chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

In an interview with Kronen Zeitung, the ÖVP leader said he intends to remain in office well past the next national election and will head the party’s ticket. “This job brings me great joy,” he said, adding that questions of succession can wait until after voters go to the polls.

Returning to work after back surgery, Stocker said he is now “completely pain-free,” describing his recovery as a turning point after a year of severe discomfort. Even during his monthlong rehabilitation, he continued to work from home, taking calls and meeting with staff. He has since resumed his daily commute between Wiener Neustadt and Vienna.

Stocker said his government aims to push “a step forward” on economic and fiscal issues, calling for a leaner state, a sound budget, stronger growth, and lower inflation. Rumors of a leadership struggle during his absence, he insisted, belong in the “rumor mill,” and constant speculation about Kurz’s return is “baseless.”

Still, the political backdrop is far from favorable. Recent polls show the governing ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS losing ground to the far-right FPÖ, a trend Stocker concedes is “no reason for joy.” He attributed part of the slump to turbulence in the Chamber of Commerce but argued that waning trust in government is common in challenging times.

Stocker criticized the FPÖ for offering “easy solutions” and dividing the country, calling party leader Herbert Kickl’s record as interior minister “disastrous.”

The FPÖ fired back, with its general secretary Michael Schnedlitz labeling the chancellor’s remarks “a panicked distraction from his own failure.”