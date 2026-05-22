Austria Chancellor Calls for Stronger Security and Policy Shift

VIENNA: Chancellor Christian Stocker has called for a major shift in the country’s security policy, urging the nation to face what he described as “uncomfortable truths with a clear mind.” Speaking at the European Forum Wachau, Stocker outlined a vision of a more resilient and assertive Austria in a changing and uncertain Europe, according to ORF News.

A central point of his speech was the need to reinterpret the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in a “modern” way. Stocker argued that Austria must be able to more consistently deport individuals without legal residency, as well as those who have committed crimes. He stressed that the right to private and family life should not outweigh national security interests. “With all due respect, I am not responsible for every individual and their personal happiness,” he said.

Stocker also challenged Austria’s long-standing military neutrality, stating that it should not be seen as a full defense strategy. He warned that without stronger military capabilities, Austria risks becoming a “blind spot” in Europe’s security system. To address this, he reaffirmed plans to expand the Austrian armed forces and increase defense spending to two percent of the country’s economic output by 2032. He also expressed support for Austria joining the European “Sky Shield” air defense system.

Beyond security, the chancellor called for a stronger European capital market and closer cooperation among Central European countries within the European Union.

However, his remarks drew sharp criticism from the far right Freedom Party (FPÖ). Party spokesperson Susanne Fürst accused Stocker of undermining Austria’s long standing neutrality, calling his statements “an open declaration of war against the foundation of our security and sovereignty.”

Stocker’s proposals highlight a growing debate in Austria about how to balance tradition, security, and the realities of a changing world.