Pakistan’s Young Generation Is Losing Trust in Institutions

For many years, Pakistani youth have been described as politically inactive, careless, and disconnected from democracy. Critics often claim that young people spend more time on social media than on national issues, and that they lack interest in voting or participating in public life, according to The Friday Times Pakistan. But recent events across Pakistan tell a very different story.

The country’s younger generation is not apathetic. In fact, it may be the most politically aware generation Pakistan has seen in decades.

During the political unrest of 2022 and 2023, thousands of young Pakistanis stepped into public life with unusual energy and determination. University students and first-time voters attended rallies, followed court hearings online, debated constitutional matters, and openly questioned the role of state institutions. Many organised themselves without financial support or political pressure. Their actions showed not indifference, but deep concern for the future of the country.

What young Pakistanis are demanding is not complicated. They want institutions to work fairly and honestly. They want courts that make decisions according to law rather than influence. They want elections whose results are respected. They want a parliament that truly represents the people instead of serving as a formality while major decisions are made elsewhere.

This shift in political thinking marks an important change in Pakistan’s history. Earlier generations often voted through ethnic loyalties, family traditions, or regional identities. Today’s youth, however, are increasingly focused on performance and accountability. They are asking whether democratic institutions actually behave according to the democratic values they publicly defend.

The roots of this change are deeply connected to Pakistan’s modern media environment. Young people who grew up after the expansion of private television channels in the early 2000s witnessed political debates in real time. They saw the lawyers’ movement of 2007–08 challenge authority and influence national politics. Through smartphones and social media, they also learned to compare official statements with visible realities on the ground.

As a result, many young citizens no longer blindly trust political narratives. Instead, they closely observe how institutions behave during elections, court cases, and political crises. This has created a generation that judges democracy not by speeches, but by actions.

The growing distrust among youth is therefore not a rejection of democracy itself. Rather, it is disappointment with institutions that often fail to meet democratic expectations. Civic education campaigns alone cannot solve this frustration. Young Pakistanis already understand how democracy is supposed to work. Their concern is that the system often does not function in the way it promises.

Pakistan is also one of the youngest countries in the world, with a median age below twenty-two. This means the youth are not a small group on the sidelines, they are the nation’s largest demographic force.

Their message is simple but powerful: Pakistan’s institutions must become what they claim to be. Until that happens, the crisis of trust is likely to deepen.