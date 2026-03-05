Vienna Subway Terror: Neo-Nazis Convicted in Brutal Racist Attack on Musicians

In a disturbing case that unfolded at Vienna’s regional court this week, two 18 year-old neo Nazis were convicted for their part in a vicious, racially motivated attack on two young musicians aboard a crowded U1 subway train last July, according to Kurier.

The incident happened on July 26, 2025. The defendants had attended a demonstration by the far-right Identitarian movement in the city center earlier that day. Around 6 p.m., a group of dozens, many masked, boarded the train at Schwedenplatz station, loudly chanting slogans like “Germany for the Germans” and “Foreigners out.”

That’s when the victims, a 24 year old musician from Tyrol with non-Austrian heritage and his 22 year old Viennese friend, drew the mob’s attention. The older victim later told the judge in his distinctive Tyrolean dialect: “I’ve dealt with racism since kindergarten. They started insulting me because of how I look. I just said ‘leave me alone,’ and suddenly a fist was coming at me. Then more rushed in, punching and kicking, screaming I didn’t belong here.

“His friend was equally stunned. “The train was packed, and out of nowhere these right wing chants filled the air. I was shocked, you could see it on my face. They hurled homophobic slurs at me, then hit me straight in the face. I just tried to shield myself.”

As the train pulled into Nestroyplatz station, the victims fled, but several pursuers chased them in what one described as a terrifying “hunt.” Surveillance footage shown in court captured a courageous older passenger blocking the attackers and shouting “Run!” to the musicians. They escaped into a nearby Asian restaurant and called police.

The 24 year old suffered a fractured cheekbone, heavy bruising, days of headaches, and trouble eating for a week. “Mentally, I was wrecked,” he said. His friend escaped with lesser bruises.

The two accused admitted much of it but claimed provocation, saying the victims mocked them. One shrugged, “It escalated, and I hit.” The other confessed to a headbutt and punch, explaining simply, “Because I’m stupid.” One now claims he’s shifted left politically and feels threatened by former comrades; he had a prior assault conviction from March 2025, also seemingly extremist linked.

Despite this, sentences were relatively mild: 20 months suspended plus a 320 euro fine for the repeat offender, and 12 months suspended for the other. Both must complete anti violence training, deradicalization programs, and probation. The verdicts for serious group bodily harm aren’t final, the prosecutor hasn’t yet responded.

This ugly episode reminds us how hate can erupt in ordinary places like public transport, leaving deep scars on victims and raising questions about rising extremism in Austria.