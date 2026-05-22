Iran Warns US Demand Could Derail Nuclear Talks

Tensions are rising around Iran as fragile negotiations with the United States face serious challenges, while conflict and uncertainty continue to ripple across the region, according to Al Jazeera.

Iranian officials say talks with Washington are marked by “deep and significant” disagreements, especially over the US demand that Iran hand over its uranium. Tehran has warned that such a condition could destroy any chance of a deal. Officials now admit it is unclear whether an agreement can be reached in the coming weeks or even months.

Amid these strained negotiations, Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, has arrived in Tehran with a high-level security delegation. Analysts see his visit as a positive signal, suggesting that regional powers may be trying to ease tensions and help bridge the gap between Iran and the United States.

At the same time, violence continues to cast a shadow over the wider region. In southern Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Qanoun en-Nahr killed at least six people, including two rescue workers and a Syrian child. The attack is part of ongoing strikes that have persisted despite a declared ceasefire, raising concerns about further escalation.

Meanwhile, global economic fears are growing as the Strait of Hormuz remains under close watch. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that 35 ships passed through the vital waterway in the past 24 hours with its permission. The strait is one of the world’s most important routes for oil transport, and any disruption could have far-reaching consequences.

Together, these developments paint a picture of a region on edge where diplomacy, military action, and economic uncertainty are tightly intertwined, and where the path forward remains unclear.