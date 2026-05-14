At BRICS Summit, Iran Warns Against Pressure and War

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivered a fiery and emotional speech at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, declaring that Iran would never surrender to pressure, threats, or military intimidation, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking before diplomats from major emerging economies, Araghchi said Iran had suffered “brutal and unlawful aggression” from the United States and Israel within the past year. He accused Western powers of spreading false claims against Tehran and warned that war and foreign intervention only deepen instability across the region.

“There is no military solution to anything related to Iran,” he said. “We Iranians never bow to pressure or threat, but we respond to respect.”

Throughout his speech, Araghchi painted a picture of a nation wounded by conflict yet determined to stand firm. He praised Iranian soldiers, medical workers, teachers, and ordinary citizens who, he said, continued to serve and protect the country despite hardship and fear.

He spoke emotionally about grieving mothers, young people facing an uncertain future, and families living under bombardment. Yet, he insisted, Iran remained “unbreakable” and stronger under pressure.

The Iranian minister also used the gathering to call on BRICS nations to challenge what he described as Western dominance in global affairs. According to Araghchi, the world is entering a new era in which countries of the Global South are gaining a stronger voice and shaping a more balanced international order.

He argued that Iran’s resistance was not only about defending its own sovereignty, but also about resisting what he called “bullying” and “impunity” by powerful nations. Araghchi urged BRICS members and the wider international community to condemn violations of international law and take action against warmongering.

In one of the speech’s strongest moments, he warned that declining global powers often become more aggressive as they lose influence. Despite the sharp criticism, Araghchi insisted that Iran does not seek war and remains open to diplomacy.

“We are peace-loving people,” he said. “But nations that defend their dignity and independence may suffer hardship, yet they will never be defeated.”