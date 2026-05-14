UK: Burnham Eyes Return to Parliament Amid Leadership Tension

Andy Burnham has confirmed he will attempt to return to the UK Parliament, after a Labour MP offered to step aside to make room for him, fueling fresh speculation about a possible leadership challenge.

Burnham, currently serving as Mayor of Greater Manchester, can only run for leader of the Labour Party if he is a Member of Parliament, according to BBC News. His path back to Westminster may now be open after Labour MP Josh Simons said he would resign his seat in Makerfield to allow Burnham to stand.

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not expected to block Burnham from becoming the Labour candidate in the constituency, removing a potential political obstacle.

In a statement, Burnham said the country needs “change at a national level” to make everyday life more affordable, signalling a broader ambition beyond his current regional role.

The developments come at a tense moment for the Labour government. Earlier, Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned, saying he had “lost confidence” in Starmer’s leadership. His departure has added pressure on the prime minister, though no formal leadership challenge has yet been launched.

Responding to the resignation, Starmer said he was “sorry” to see Streeting step down but insisted the government must stay focused on delivering its promises to the public.

For now, any direct challenge to Starmer remains uncertain. Under Labour Party rules, a leadership contender would need the support of at least 81 Labour MPs to trigger a formal contest.

Burnham’s possible return to Parliament, however, has already shifted the political mood hinting at a party that may soon face questions not just about policy, but about its leadership and direction.