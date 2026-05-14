Latvian Prime Minister Resigns After Coalition Collapse

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa has announced her resignation after the collapse of her governing coalition, plunging the Baltic nation into political uncertainty just months before parliamentary elections, according to Der Spiegel.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation, Siliņa declared, “I am stepping down, but I am not giving up,” signaling that although her government had fallen, she intended to remain active in Latvian politics.

The political crisis unfolded after Siliņa lost her parliamentary majority when her coalition partner, the left-leaning Progressives party, withdrew support from the government. The dispute centered on the resignation of Defence Minister Andris Sprūds, a prominent member of the Progressives, whose departure exposed deep divisions within the ruling alliance.

Siliņa had openly criticized Sprūds over the government’s handling of a recent security incident involving two Ukrainian drones that entered Latvian airspace last week. According to officials, both drones eventually crashed, while one struck an oil storage facility in the eastern city of Rēzekne, sparking a brief fire that was quickly brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Authorities believe the drones had originally been heading toward a Russian port near St. Petersburg but may have been diverted into Latvian territory due to Russian electronic interference. The incident raised serious concerns about national security and the readiness of Latvia’s air defence systems.

The prime minister argued that the country’s military response had been too slow and said she no longer had confidence in Defence Minister Sprūds. Tensions within the coalition deepened further when Siliņa proposed replacing him with military officer Raivis Melnis rather than appointing another member of the Progressives party.

In response, the Progressives formally withdrew from the coalition on Wednesday, leaving the government without a majority in parliament and effectively forcing Siliņa’s resignation.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs is expected to begin consultations with parliamentary parties to form a new administration. Until then, the current government will continue in a caretaker capacity ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for October. __Photo Courtesy X (Evika Siliņa)