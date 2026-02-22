Shadows of War: Afghanistan Pledges Payback After Pakistani Raids Kill Civilians

In the shadowy dawn of a tense Sunday, Pakistan’s fighter jets pierced the Afghan skies, unleashing a storm of precision strikes that shattered the fragile peace between two uneasy neighbors, according to Al Jazeera. The air raids, aimed at hidden militant strongholds, left a trail of destruction and sorrow in the border provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika. At least 17 people lost their lives, with six others vanishing beneath the rubble of collapsed homes and a targeted religious school. Women and children were among the victims, their cries echoing in the dusty aftermath, as rescuers clawed through debris in Bihsud district.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information painted the operation as a necessary blow against terror. In a stark statement on X, they revealed “intelligence-based, selective operations” that hammered seven camps and hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its allies, including the ISIL affiliate in Khorasan Province (ISKP). Officials claimed ironclad proof linking these Afghan based groups to recent horrors on Pakistani soil, a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad that claimed innocent lives, plus assaults in Bajaur and Bannu districts. “These fighters acted under orders from their handlers across the border,” the ministry declared, framing the strikes as self-defense in a region haunted by endless conflict.

Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry fired back with fury, branding the attacks a brazen violation of international law and neighborly trust. “This aggression targeted civilians and sacred sites,” they condemned, vowing a “measured and appropriate response” to hold Pakistan accountable. As the sun rose higher, reports from the ground whispered of unknown casualties at the struck religious center, amplifying fears of wider reprisals.

This clash is no isolated spark; it fuels a smoldering fire of cross-border skirmishes that have raged since 2024, with Pakistan repeatedly striking TTP sanctuaries amid rising attacks at home. Latest updates confirm the strikes dismantled key terrorist camps in Paktika and Nangarhar, targeting high-value threats, according to security sources. Yet, as troops mobilize and rhetoric sharpens, the human cost mounts, families torn apart, futures buried in ruins. The world watches, holding its breath, for what retaliation might bring in this volatile frontier.