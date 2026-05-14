‘Visa Temple’ Comment Triggers Debate on US Work Visas

US Senator Eric Schmitt has stirred controversy online after criticising America’s visa system and singling out a well known temple in India linked to visa hopes, according to NDTV.

In a series of posts on X, the Republican senator from Missouri argued that employment based visa programmes such as H-1B, L-1, F-1, and Optional Practical Training (OPT) are harming American workers. He claimed these systems lower wages and create what he called a global “visa cartel” that sidelines the US middle class.

As part of his argument, Schmitt shared an image of Hyderabad’s Chilkur Balaji Temple, often referred to locally as the “Visa Temple.” Many Indian students and professionals visit the temple to pray for success in securing US visas. Schmitt described the practice as evidence of a system that is “gamed” against American workers.

He further alleged that foreign students, many of them from India, benefit from taxpayer-supported opportunities that allow them to transition into jobs and eventually secure green cards, while American graduates struggle with debt and job competition.

Schmitt also accused some visa applicants of sharing interview questions with others, and claimed that major technology companies quietly favour foreign hiring pipelines over domestic talent.

The remarks drew attention not only for their criticism of immigration policies but also for targeting a cultural and religious symbol. In India, visiting temples before major life events, including studying or working abroad, is a common tradition.

India remains the largest recipient of H-1B visas, accounting for about 70 to 80 percent of approvals each year, far ahead of other countries.