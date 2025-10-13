Afghanistan Denies Visas to Pakistani Officials Amid Escalating Airspace Row

KABUL — Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government has refused entry visas to several senior Pakistani officials, including Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Intelligence Chief Asim Malik, amid a sharp escalation in tensions over alleged airspace violations, according to TOLOnews.

According to sources within the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Islamabad had requested permission for a high-level delegation to visit Kabul over the past three days. However, the Afghan authorities repeatedly rejected the applications, citing Pakistan’s recent airstrikes across the border.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban government, confirmed the decision, stating, “They had asked for their high-level delegation to come to Afghanistan, but because of the airspace violations, the Emirate did not permit the trip and rejected their request.”

Pakistan has not yet issued an official statement regarding the refusals. The move, however, marks one of the most visible diplomatic rebukes since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Political analysts in Kabul say the visa denials signal a growing shift in Afghanistan’s regional posture; emphasizing reciprocity and sovereignty in dealings with Islamabad. “Afghanistan’s national interests demand constructive relations with all its neighbors,” said political analyst Mohammad Amin Karim, “but Pakistan’s continued interference has long been a wound that refuses to heal.”

The latest tensions erupted after Pakistan conducted airstrikes last Thursday, allegedly targeting militant hideouts inside Afghan territory. In response, Taliban forces launched retaliatory attacks along the Durand Line, reportedly killing 58 Pakistani soldiers, wounding dozens more, and seizing 25 military posts.

The standoff underscores the fragile and volatile nature of Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, where diplomacy increasingly gives way to confrontation.