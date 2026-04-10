Pakistan’s Afghan Repatriation Drive Crosses 2.16 Million Mark at Chaman Border

Pakistan’s repatriation of Afghan refugees and undocumented nationals has crossed 2.16 million people, as hundreds of families continue to leave daily through the Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan, according to the latest official figures released on Friday, according to The Nation.

Authorities at the Chaman transit point said that between 500 and 600 people arrive each day at the holding facility, where returnees complete documentation and receive temporary assistance before crossing the frontier. Officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) said the process remains organized, with identity verification, paperwork, and basic services being provided before departure.

At the border, families wait in temporary shelters under harsh weather conditions, carrying their belongings, household items, and essential supplies for the journey ahead. Trucks loaded with mattresses, cooking utensils, and personal possessions move steadily toward the crossing, reflecting the scale of the continuing returns.

For many Afghan families, the departure marks the end of years, sometimes decades, spent in Pakistan. Several returnees said they were leaving with mixed feelings, acknowledging the shelter and safety they had found there during difficult periods in Afghanistan’s history.

One returning Afghan father said his family had lived in Pakistan for many years and viewed the country as a place of refuge. However, he also expressed concern about what awaits them in Afghanistan, including uncertainty over housing, employment, education, and access to healthcare.

The return movement is part of Pakistan’s broader policy concerning both documented and undocumented Afghan nationals, introduced amid security and economic concerns. While some families are returning voluntarily, others say they have left under growing administrative and legal pressure.

Humanitarian organizations, including the UN refugee agency, continue to monitor the situation, particularly the conditions facing deportees and returnees after crossing into Afghanistan.

According to UN estimates, more than two million Afghans still remain in Pakistan, suggesting that the flow of families through crossings such as Chaman and Torkham is likely to continue in the coming weeks.