Bulgaria Seizes Smuggling Boats Bound for English Channel Crossings

Bulgarian authorities have seized almost 70 inflatable boats this year at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint with Turkey, in what officials describe as a targeted effort to disrupt human smuggling networks feeding dangerous English Channel crossings, reported by Euro News.

The boats, produced by unidentified Turkish manufacturers, are shipped disassembled and hidden in trucks under false declarations—often labeled as tarpaulins or tents. Engines are transported separately to avoid suspicion.

The latest seizure occurred days ago when inspectors discovered 20 boats in a truck declared as carrying tarpaulins. “After opening the packages, we found inflatable rubber boats with rigid sides and reinforced bottoms,” said Krasimir Chapkanov, head of the operational unit at the checkpoint. He added that the boats lacked certificates or warranties and were built solely for trafficking.

At the request of the United Kingdom, Bulgarian customs officers have stepped up enforcement for a second year. Nearly 200 boats have been intercepted over the past two years, preventing their use in Channel crossings. According to customs spokesperson Diana Markova, such boats are standard tools of criminal groups moving migrants across northern France into Britain.

The UK has supported the crackdown with funding and training, providing €307,000 worth of equipment such as endoscopes, gas analyzers, and lifting tools. British officials estimate the cooperation has saved more than 6,000 lives and cost smuggling groups over €18 million.

Still, the flow continues. In 2024, almost 37,000 migrants arrived on British shores in similar boats, while many others died attempting the perilous passage.

Officials say the Bulgarian effort delivers both humanitarian impact and a serious blow to organized crime, but warn traffickers will continue adapting their methods.