Pakistan’s Cycle of Populism: Why Promised Revolutions Keep Failing

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s intensifying political and social polarization is the latest chapter in a long history of populist politics, cult-like leadership, and revolutions that promise transformation but collapse under the weight of weak institutions and unmet expectations, according to an article of The Friday Times Pakistan.

Across the country, political loyalties have hardened into social identities, shaping attitudes inside homes and communities. Rather than society influencing politics, politics is increasingly remolding society, deepening antagonism between rival camps. Analysts point to a young, digitally connected population and widespread frustration with poor governance as drivers of this divide. Yet history suggests this is not new. Similar fervor once fueled the populist movements of the 1970s, when slogans of “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan” stirred hopes of social justice under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Decades later, Imran Khan’s rise echoed that moment. His promises of accountability, reform, and sweeping change inspired intense devotion, particularly among younger Pakistanis. But as with earlier movements, the promised political dawn faded into disappointment. Lofty pledges—millions of jobs and homes—proved unattainable, later acknowledged as campaign rhetoric unsupported by planning or institutional capacity. Inexperience in governance and economic management deepened the crisis.

Despite growing disillusionment, Khan’s core following remained intact, sustained less by performance than by personal loyalty. Political tensions escalated after his removal from office, culminating in incendiary rhetoric against the military leadership and the unprecedented violence of May 9, when mobs attacked military installations and memorials. That rupture marked a turning point, extinguishing the populist movement’s claim to moral legitimacy in a national security focused state.

Observers argue that the failure was not merely one of leadership but of political culture. Pakistan’s recurring pattern elevates personalities over programs and slogans over substance. The allure of charismatic figures repeatedly replaces demands for accountability, allowing rhetoric to masquerade as reform.

Scholars warn that genuine political change cannot emerge from demagoguery or social media–driven outrage. Sustainable reform, they say, requires institutional strength, respect for the rule of law, and disciplined governance, values routinely overshadowed by personality cults and patronage networks.

As economic hardship and joblessness continue to fuel anger, digital platforms amplify emotion while blurring truth, creating fertile ground for populists who promise sweeping change without viable plans. In this environment, analysts caution, Pakistan risks repeating its familiar cycle: hope, hype, and eventual collapse.

The lesson, they argue, is stark. Revolutions are not conjured by slogans or saviors. Without institutions, accountability, and collective discipline, promised transformations remain illusions and the country remains trapped in its own unfulfilled revolutions.