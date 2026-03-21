Missile Strikes Dimona: Iran’s Bold Hit Near Israel’s Nuclear Heart

The flames of war in the Middle East burn hotter, spreading across borders and skies in a relentless cycle of retaliation, according to Al Jazeera News. On March 21, 2026, as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its fourth grueling week, fresh strikes have shaken the region.

In southern Israel, an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into Dimona, the desert town long associated with Israel’s secretive nuclear research facility. Israeli authorities report dozens wounded, some sources say up to 47, including a young boy gravely injured by shrapnel and others hurt by falling debris or in the rush to shelters. A building collapsed under the impact, sending plumes of dust and fear through the quiet streets. While the nearby nuclear site itself appears untouched, the strike carries heavy symbolism, a direct challenge to one of Israel’s most guarded assets.

Tehran struck back on multiple fronts. Its state broadcaster claimed naval and aerospace forces unleashed ballistic missiles and drones on the Al-Minhad air base in the United Arab Emirates and the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait, installations hosting U.S. and allied troops. Officials in both Gulf nations have stayed silent so far, leaving the full damage unclear, but the attacks widen the war’s reach beyond the core battlegrounds.

Meanwhile, a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike targeted Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility once more. Iranian state media insisted no radioactive materials leaked and no residents nearby faced immediate danger, though the repeated blows to the site underscore efforts to cripple Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Farther afield, drones ignited a massive blaze near a U.S. military complex in Baghdad, Iraq, a site repeatedly hit since the war began. The inferno signals how proxy forces and militias are turning Iraq into a dangerous second front.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters, showed no sign of easing the pressure. “We could have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire,” he declared firmly. “You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.” His words reflect a grim resolve: no pause while one side believes victory is near.

As missiles fly and fires rage, the human cost climbs daily. Check live trackers for the latest casualty counts across this fractured region; a reminder that in war’s shadow, peace feels ever more distant.