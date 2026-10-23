Vienna’s Annual Public Transport Pass to Cost €483.10 From 2027

Vienna’s public transport is set to become more expensive from 1 January 2027, as Wiener Linien raises its fares under a new inflation linked pricing system. The most visible change will come for holders of the annual pass, which will cost €483.10 whether it is bought digitally or as a physical card. Until now, the digital version cost €461 and the physical card €467, meaning the digital pass will rise by 4.79 per cent while the physical one increases by 3.45 per cent, reported by der Standard.

Single tickets will also cost more. A paper ticket will rise from €3.20 to €3.30, while a digital ticket will increase from €3.00 to €3.10, an increase of 10 cents in each case. In percentage terms, the paper ticket becomes 3.13 per cent more expensive and the digital version 3.33 per cent.

Wiener Linien says the adjustment is the first to follow the annual indexation model announced in 2025, which ties fares to Austria’s Consumer Price Index. For 2027, the official valuation is 3.45 per cent. The company argues that regular, predictable increases are preferable to sudden, larger fare jumps. “In future, fares will regularly follow general price developments,” the operator said, adding that this should give both passengers and the company greater planning certainty.

The increase arrives at a sensitive moment for commuters, many of whom have already absorbed higher transport costs in recent years. Yet Wiener Linien maintains that the annual pass remains comparatively good value: at €483.10 a year, unlimited travel by underground, tram and bus works out at roughly €1.32 per day. Reduced annual passes for young people, senior citizens and eligible special pass holders will cost €310.40, or about 85 cents a day.

Existing annual passes will not become more expensive before their next renewal, and tickets bought before the change will remain valid for six months after the new fares come into force. Digital tickets will also continue to be cheaper than their paper equivalents, preserving a small incentive for passengers to move away from printed tickets.

For Vienna’s millions of daily travellers, the message is clear: public transport is becoming steadily more expensive, even as the city presents the increases as a measured response to inflation rather than a sharp break with the past.