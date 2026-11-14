Pakistan Says 24 Militants Killed, Four Soldiers Die in Counterterrorism Operations

At least four Pakistani security personnel, including a military major, were killed while 24 suspected militants died during a series of counterterrorism operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan and the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces have been conducting intelligence based operations since November 13 in several areas of Balochistan, including Kolpur, Kardagap and Nushki, alongside patrols along the Quetta-Taftan National Highway to protect civilian traffic.

During an operation in Kolpur on the night of November 13-14, security forces killed eight Baloch insurgents, including a suspected suicide bomber, and recovered weapons and ammunition, the statement said.

However, the operations also resulted in the deaths of two soldiers when armed drones allegedly operated by Baloch insurgents targeted a military patrol on November 14. The casualties included a major and a senior enlisted soldier.

In a separate series of operations in North Waziristan, security forces killed 16 members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to the military. Twelve were killed in the Ali Khel area, while two each died in clashes in Mir Ali and Datta Khel. Two soldiers, aged 43 and 32, were also killed during the fighting.

The military said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspected militants, whom it accused of involvement in attacks against civilians and security personnel. It also alleged that militant groups receive support from foreign intelligence agencies, including India. New Delhi’s position on these allegations was not included in the statement.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for their operations and expressed condolences to the families of the four soldiers killed.

The latest clashes come amid a broader rise in militant violence across Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The security situation has deteriorated since the TTP ended its ceasefire agreement with the government in November 2022 and announced an escalation of attacks.

The military said counterterrorism operations would continue as part of its national security campaign, aimed at preventing further attacks and restoring stability in affected regions.