Iran Accuses US and Israel of New Pressure Campaign

Iran on Wednesday accused the United States and Israel of continuing efforts to weaken and overthrow the Islamic Republic, even after failing to achieve their goals through military conflict, according to Arab News.

In a strongly worded statement carried by Iranian media, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that foreign powers are now using economic pressure, sabotage, and social unrest to create instability inside the country. The ministry alleged that Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to deepen divisions among Iran’s religious and ethnic communities while secretly supporting disruptive activities.

“The enemy failed to break the country through war and is now turning to other methods,” the statement said.

The remarks come at a sensitive moment as Tehran and Washington continue indirect discussions aimed at reducing tensions after the war that erupted on Feb. 28 and spread across the Middle East.

Iranian state television also reported that Tehran had obtained a draft framework for a possible understanding with the United States. According to the report, Iran would restore commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to normal levels within a month. In return, the United States would reduce military activity near Iran and ease a naval blockade.

Iran’s intelligence officials also warned about alleged plans involving weapon smuggling, sabotage operations, and the spread of illegal satellite communication devices, including Starlink systems.

For decades, Iran and Israel have fought a shadow war through cyberattacks, assassinations, and covert operations. However, last year’s 12-day conflict marked the first major direct confrontation between the two longtime rivals.

Iran has not recognized Israel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and has had no formal diplomatic ties with the United States since 1980.