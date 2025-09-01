Vienna Hikes Public Transit and Parking Fees Amid Budget Pressures

VIENNA — The city of Vienna announced a sweeping increase in several municipal fees on Monday, most notably a 27.85 percent rise in the price of the annual Vienna Lines transit pass, which will now cost 467 euros. The monthly parking permit, or “Parkpickerl,” will jump 30 percent to 13 euros per month, reported by ORF.

Finance Councilor Barbara Novak and Planning Councilor Ulli Sima (both SPÖ) justified the adjustments as necessary to address Vienna’s budgetary needs and a heightened demand for fiscal consolidation. The new annual transit fare takes effect January 1, 2026, with a six-euro discount for digital pass holders, who will pay 461 euros annually.

Digital single tickets and short-term passes also receive modest discounts. A single ride will cost 3.2 euros (3 euros digitally), a 24-hour ticket 10.2 euros (9.7 digitally), and a seven-day ticket 28.9 euros (25.2 digitally).

Vienna Lines plans to spend roughly two billion euros this year on public transport maintenance and development, with ticket sales covering approximately 700 million euros. Sima emphasized that public transit prices have remained unchanged for 13 years, even as the network expanded by 36 new lines and 190 kilometers since 2012.

New offerings include a “Youth Annual Pass” for those under 26 and a “Special Annual Pass” for people with disabilities. The Youth Pass is available to all young residents, regardless of work or study status.

Ticket options are being streamlined: the single senior ticket will be discontinued, as will 48- and 72-hour passes. Meanwhile, fare evasion penalties will rise to 135 euros (145 if paid by voucher).

The Parkpickerl increase also raises the cost per half-hour by 40 cents, with monthly permits up three euros. Novak described the adjustments as a “sustainable, fair, and economically responsible approach to parking management.”

The local tourism tax will climb from 3.2 to 8.5 percent on December 1, 2025, placing Vienna in the middle range of European cities. The city expects 53.9 million euros from parking, 81 million euros from the tourism tax, and up to 150 million euros from transit fee hikes annually.

Opposition parties were swift and vocal. FPÖ representatives denounced the increases as unfair and disconnected from infrastructure realities, while the Green Party lamented the loss of the 365-euro annual pass, calling the move “short-sighted” and regressive. ÖVP officials described the fee hikes as a misplaced burden on citizens that undermines climate-friendly mobility initiatives.