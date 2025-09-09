Iran, Egypt, IAEA Hold Trilateral Talks in Cairo

Cairo, Egypt — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Tuesday in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, in what officials described as a trilateral effort to explore new avenues of cooperation on nuclear and regional issues.

The high-level meeting, held against the backdrop of shifting dynamics in the Middle East, marked the first such encounter between the three sides in recent months. According to Iranian officials, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to develop a “framework of cooperation” with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, signaling an effort to recalibrate relations with the agency at a sensitive time.

Grossi’s participation in the talks underscored the IAEA’s role in monitoring Iran’s nuclear program and its continuing search for transparency and access, while Egypt’s presence reflected Cairo’s growing role as a mediator in regional diplomacy.

Araghchi’s visit to Cairo also included planned discussions with senior Egyptian officials, part of a broader push to deepen engagement between Tehran and Cairo after years of limited contact. Analysts say the trilateral setting highlights how nuclear oversight, regional security, and bilateral diplomacy are becoming increasingly intertwined.

While details of the closed-door discussions were not disclosed, diplomatic observers suggested the meeting could lay groundwork for more regular engagement between Iran and the IAEA, facilitated by Egypt’s diplomatic channels. For Tehran, the talks offered an opportunity to signal pragmatism; for Cairo, a chance to reinforce its role as a bridge in regional affairs.