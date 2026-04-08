Austria Pressed for Concrete Pension Assessment Reforms After Scathing Study

Austria is facing renewed pressure to deliver meaningful reform to its pension and care assessment system after a sharply critical study exposed deep concerns over the conduct and fairness of medical evaluations carried out by the Pensions Insurance Institution (PVA).

On Wednesday, the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labour (AK OÖ) warned that government assurances alone would not be sufficient after Social Minister Korinna Schumann announced a package of measures aimed at improving assessment procedures at both the PVA and the Social Ministry Service.

“It is time for a noticeable improvement,” said AK OÖ President Andreas Stangl, insisting that applicants’ existing medical evidence continues to be far too often overlooked.

The renewed criticism follows the publication of a study commissioned by the Chamber of Labour from the Foresight Institute, which surveyed 817 applicants seeking disability, occupational incapacity pensions, or care allowance support. The findings painted a troubling picture: 70 percent of respondents described their examinations as “little” or “not at all” respectful. Some reported being spoken to in what they described as a “barracks-like tone,” shouted at, or even accused of exaggerating or fabricating their illnesses.

In response to weeks of mounting public criticism, Minister Schumann last week met with PVA representatives and unveiled a reform package that includes a code of conduct for assessors, a formal complaints mechanism, clearer procedural guidelines, and the explicit right for applicants to bring a trusted companion to examinations.

Yet critics argue the measures must move swiftly from promise to practice.

According to the study, applicants’ prior medical findings are fully considered in only 8 percent of disability and incapacity pension cases, while 42 percent reported that such evidence was ignored entirely. In care allowance applications, previous diagnoses were not considered at all in 29 percent of cases.

Confusion over the decision-making process remains another major concern. Only one in five disability pension applicants said the assessment criteria were clear, raising broader questions about transparency and institutional trust.

Stangl called for comprehensive and standardised evaluations, the mandatory inclusion of all prior medical evidence, and clear written justifications for every decision.

For many critics, only visible and enforceable reforms, not administrative assurances, will restore confidence among some of Austria’s most vulnerable citizens.