Austria Eyes Billions in Savings: Civil Servants Face Zero-Wage Freeze and Staff Cuts

As Vienna’s political heart beats with growing urgency, Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer finds himself at the center of a defining fiscal test. Tasked with preparing the country’s double budget for 2027 and 2028, the SPÖ minister must also uncover an additional €2 billion in savings, a challenge that is already stirring intense debate across the nation.

Into this charged atmosphere steps Agenda Austria, the influential economic think tank, with a proposal as stark as it is controversial: the state must begin tightening its own belt before asking more of its citizens.

Its prescription is direct. Austria’s public servants, the Beamte, long regarded as the backbone of the state machinery, should face a three year wage freeze, beginning immediately, alongside a gradual reduction in staffing levels. The think tank argues that the government’s recent decision to reverse an earlier wage agreement from the former turquoise-green coalition did not reduce costs, but merely postponed them.

“This would send a clear signal that the state is prepared to lead by example,” Agenda economist Hanno Lorenz said in remarks to Heute.

The numbers, the think tank says, justify the urgency. Austria currently spends 11.3 percent of its GDP on public sector wages, significantly above the OECD average of 9 percent. By comparison, Switzerland spends 7.5 percent, while Japan stands at 5.1 percent. Such high fixed personnel costs, Agenda warns, leave little fiscal room when public finances come under pressure.

Beyond wages, the group proposes that the size of the public workforce be reduced by 1 percent annually over the next four years, arguing that the government’s own promises of deregulation and bureaucracy cuts should naturally require fewer officials.

It also calls for ministry operating budgets to be rolled back to 2019 levels, adjusted for inflation, while shielding key sectors such as education, defense, healthcare, and pensions.

According to Agenda Austria’s estimates, these measures could save €3.4 billion this year alone, rising to €6.1 billion by 2029, enough not only to meet budget targets but to reshape the debate over who should bear the cost of Austria’s fiscal repair.