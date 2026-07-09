US Strikes Kill 14 in Iran as Conflict Spreads Across Gulf

Tensions between the United States and Iran sharply escalated this week after a new round of American airstrikes hit multiple Iranian provinces, leaving at least 14 people dead and dozens injured, according to Iran’s Health Ministry, according to The Express Tribune.

Officials said the strikes took place over two days, targeting five provinces across the country. Among the casualties were civilians, including three people killed near the southwestern city of Ahvaz. Dozens of the injured remain in hospital, while others have been treated and released.

The attacks come just weeks after a fragile ceasefire agreement between the two countries began to unravel. The United States said its latest military action was aimed at protecting international shipping routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

In response, Iran launched drone strikes targeting what it described as US military sites in the Gulf region, including locations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Iranian officials said the attacks were meant to send a clear message that further US actions would be met with retaliation.

Bahrain’s military said it successfully intercepted several incoming drones, preventing damage. Meanwhile, Qatar’s leadership condemned the growing violence, warning that attacks on shipping and infrastructure could destabilize the region and threaten global trade.

Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz has already slowed dramatically. Reports indicate that vessel traffic has dropped to its lowest level in weeks, raising concerns about energy supplies and rising oil prices. Even limited disruption in this area can have global economic consequences.

The United States defended its actions, saying Iran had previously targeted commercial ships in the region. American officials described the strikes as necessary to maintain freedom of navigation. However, Iran rejected this justification, accusing Washington of violating international law and breaking earlier agreements.

Political tensions have also intensified. Iran criticized NATO leadership for supporting US actions, accusing European countries of playing a role in the conflict. At the same time, Iranian military leaders warned that any further attacks could lead to a wider response targeting more US bases across the region.

On the ground, the impact of the strikes has been visible. Key infrastructure, including bridges and port facilities, has been damaged in several areas, while power outages were reported in parts of southern Iran. In one incident, a firefighter was killed during a strike on an airport in the southeast.

Despite the rising violence, uncertainty remains about what comes next. Former US President Donald Trump suggested that the ceasefire agreement is effectively over, but also indicated that a full scale war may still be avoided.

For now, the situation remains tense and unpredictable, with both sides signaling readiness to act while leaving the door slightly open for diplomacy. As global powers watch closely, the risk of further escalation continues to grow.