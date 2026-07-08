Tehran Threatens Strait of Hormuz Closure After Reported US Strikes

Iran has warned that it is prepared to take sweeping military measures, including closing the Strait of Hormuz, if it comes under further attack, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise in the Persian Gulf.

According to remarks carried by Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV, an unnamed security source said the country has adopted a new military strategy following recent developments. The source claimed that any future attack on Iran or its interests would trigger an immediate and stronger response.

Under the reported strategy, Iran would first close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, to maritime traffic. The source also said Iranian forces would strike at least two opposing targets for every target hit inside Iran. The official added that Tehran would reopen the waterway only under conditions determined by Iran and would oppose any alternative arrangements for managing the strategic passage.

The comments came after Iranian officials accused the United States of carrying out fresh military strikes on coastal areas in southern Iran. US authorities had not publicly confirmed the reported attacks at the time of the statements.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later announced that it had launched missile and drone strikes against what it described as US military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait. The group also claimed to have shot down an American MQ-9 drone during the operation. These claims could not be independently verified.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any country or facility supporting what it called US military operations against Iran could become a legitimate military target. Iranian officials also insisted that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz should follow routes designated by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Washington of violating previous understandings between the two countries, including issues related to sanctions and regional security. He said Iran would not yield to external pressure.

The latest exchange of warnings highlights the fragile security situation in the Gulf, where the Strait of Hormuz remains a vital corridor for global energy supplies. International observers continue to monitor the crisis closely, warning that any further escalation could have significant consequences for regional stability and the global economy.