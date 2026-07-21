US Ready to Respond if Houthis Try Red Sea Blockade, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump has brushed off a fresh Houthi threat to impose a naval blockade in the Red Sea, saying Washington would deal with it if the group followed through. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said the United States had handled the Houthis before and would again if needed.

Trump’s remarks came after Yemen’s Houthi rebels warned they could try to block maritime traffic in the Red Sea, a waterway that carries vital global trade, according to Dawn News. Asked about the threat, Trump replied that the US would “see what happens,” but added that if such a move was made, “we’ll take care of business.”

He said there had been no major problems with the Houthis for a long time, including during the current conflict. The president did not give details on what action Washington might take, but his comments suggested the US is prepared to respond quickly if the rebels move ahead with their plan.

The warning comes at a tense moment in the region, where shipping routes have already faced repeated disruption and the risk of escalation remains high. For many countries and traders, the Red Sea is not just a stretch of water, but a lifeline for commerce, energy supplies, and global movement. Any blockade threat there can send ripples far beyond the Middle East.

Trump’s response was firm but brief, reflecting the administration’s repeated message that it will not allow attacks on shipping lanes to go unanswered. For now, the Houthis have only issued a threat. But Washington has made clear it is watching closely, and ready to act if the threat turns into reality.