Indian Oppostion Leader Rahul Gandhi Detained as Delhi Protest Turns Tense

Rahul Gandhi Detained as Delhi Protest Over Education Reforms Escalates

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was detained in New Delhi on Tuesday as police moved to break up a large protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, according to local reports. Priyanka Gandhi, his sister and fellow lawmaker, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also taken into custody from the protest site.

Gandhi, who leads the Congress party and serves as opposition leader in the lower house of parliament, was marching with other lawmakers to press Modi to resign over the police crackdown on student-led protests. The students are demanding reforms in the education system, while the opposition says the government has responded with force instead of dialogue, according to Dawn News.

Before the detention, Gandhi accused the government of failing young people and refusing to answer for the violence. He said Modi should step down for “destroying the future of India’s youth.” He also said the government did not want accountability or a debate in parliament.

As police moved in, Gandhi was seen on the ground resisting officers before being lifted away, and reports said he was injured during the scuffle. The scene added fresh tension to a day already marked by anger and unrest in the capital.

Police said about 60 protesters were injured in clashes on Monday, while opposition leaders said the number was much higher. The protests, led by the student movement known as CJP, have become one of the biggest public challenges to Modi’s government in years.

Thousands gathered in central Delhi on Monday demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wider exam reforms. The movement has drawn millions of followers online and has grown into a symbol of frustration over jobs, exams, and the future of young Indians.

Police used tear gas and batons to stop protesters from marching toward parliament. Parliament was later adjourned on Tuesday after opposition lawmakers demanded a debate on what they called police brutality against students.

__Photo Courtesy X (@Rahul Gandhi