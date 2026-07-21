IRGC Claims New Strikes on US Bases in Kuwait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they carried out fresh strikes on US military sites in the region, claiming they hit radar, communications, and drone facilities in Kuwait as part of their ongoing retaliation against Washington. The announcements, made early Tuesday, described the attacks as the latest phase of a wider campaign they say is aimed at weakening American military power in the Gulf.

According to the IRGC, missiles and drones struck a long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite reception systems, and a missile defense radar used by US forces in Kuwait, according to Presstv. The group also said an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali al-Salem Airbase was damaged or destroyed, along with several drones. In a later statement, it said another strike hit air defense assets at Ahmad al-Jaber Airbase, including an early warning radar, a Patriot system, and satellite communications equipment.

The IRGC said the attacks were meant to clear the way for bigger drone and missile operations against American targets. In strong language, it warned that US radar systems across the region were entering a “dark night,” and said more and heavier strikes could follow.

Separately, Iran’s Army said it had launched drones at three US bases in Kuwait under its Operation Sa’eqeh, or Lightning. It said the targets included Camp Arifjan, al-Udairi Camp, and Ahmad al-Jaber Airbase. The Army described the strikes as retaliation for what it called repeated American aggression and broken commitments.

The statements also accused the United States of violating Iranian territory and undermining regional security, saying Iran’s armed forces were responding to restore stability. The claims could not be independently verified.

The latest declarations add to the already tense atmosphere between Tehran and Washington, with both sides trading blame and warning of further action. For now, the message from Iran’s military is clear: it sees the confrontation not as over, but as still unfolding.