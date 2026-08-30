US Military Leaders Warn Against Prolonged Iran Operations

Senior US military leaders warned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth that prolonging large-scale operations against Iran could become unsustainable and weaken the United States’ ability to respond to threats elsewhere, including at home, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The warning was included in a recent classified assessment prepared for Hegseth by the chiefs of the US Army, Navy and Air Force, along with four-star commanders responsible for American operations in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The assessment reportedly appears in the 14 August edition of the Secretary of Defence Orders Book, or SDOB. The document is normally prepared twice a month and provides an overview of the global availability of US warships, aircraft, military personnel and weapons systems.

The report comes as concerns grow over the possible cost of a prolonged conflict with Iran. Military leaders fear that a sustained campaign could place heavy pressure on American forces and limit their ability to deal with other security challenges around the world.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the Minab school massacre as an “eternal wound” on the country. He made the remarks while urging people to visit an art exhibition displaying paintings inspired by the tragedy, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

In an Instagram post, Araghchi said he had visited the exhibition and described it as a place where art “weeps and makes others weep”. He said the paintings carried the painful memory of what he called a crime committed against innocent Iranian children.

Araghchi added that the tragedy would not fade with time or disappear from the memory of a grieving nation. His comments combined public sorrow with a call for people to remember the victims through art.