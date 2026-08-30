Iceland’s EU Rejection Brings a Quiet Response from Brussels

EU reacts cautiously after Iceland rejects accession talks

The European Union has responded cautiously after Icelanders rejected the reopening of membership negotiations in a closely fought referendum. The “No” campaign won 52.8% of the vote, compared with 47.2% for the “Yes” side.

“The European Commission takes note of the outcome,” a spokesperson said in a brief statement. The Commission added that it respected the decision of the Icelandic people and that Iceland remained a close partner of the European Union.

European Council President António Costa also stressed the importance of the relationship. In messages exchanged with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, both leaders expressed a wish to strengthen cooperation between Iceland and the EU.

Frostadóttir had earlier said she would drop the issue of EU membership for the rest of her term if voters rejected the proposal. After the result, however, she noted that 47% of voters had supported reopening the talks and said their view should be respected in the months ahead.

The result is a disappointment for officials in Brussels, who had regarded Iceland as a strong potential candidate. The Nordic country is already closely linked to the EU through the European Economic Area and the single market.

Before the referendum, the European Commission had quietly explored possible solutions to Iceland’s main concerns: fishing and agriculture. Iceland benefits from access to the single market but does not take part in the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy or Common Agricultural Policy. These issues had also remained unresolved when earlier negotiations were suspended in 2013.

The vote could slow the EU’s enlargement drive, which gained fresh importance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Montenegro currently leads the process and hopes to join the bloc in 2028. Brussels is also preparing measures to offer candidate countries practical benefits before full membership, hoping to keep their European ambitions alive.