Iran Warns of Retaliation as Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Threaten Fragile Truce

The fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came under immediate strain on Wednesday as Iran issued a stark warning that it would deliver a “regret-inducing response” unless Israeli military operations in Lebanon cease without delay, according to BBC News.

According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran would not remain passive in the face of continued Israeli strikes against targets in Lebnon, sharply escalating concerns that the temporary truce may be unraveling almost as soon as it began.

Israel and the United States, however, have insisted that Lebanon does not fall within the scope of the newly brokered ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had inflicted “the greatest blow” on Hezbollah since the launch of ground operations, signaling no immediate intention to suspend military action on that front.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation at peace talks scheduled to begin in Pakistan on Saturday, in what officials describe as a critical diplomatic effort to transform the conditional pause into a broader settlement. Earlier, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said there remained “a real chance at peace,” echoing President Donald Trump’s cautious welcome of the truce.

Yet tensions continue to radiate far beyond the immediate battlefield. Iran has warned that vessels attempting to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz without explicit authorization will be “targeted and destroyed,” declaring that the route remains effectively closed despite U.S. calls for its unrestricted reopening.

Further reports of fresh attacks in the UAE, Kuwait, and at an oil refinery in southern Iran since the ceasefire announcement have deepened fears that the region remains poised on the edge of a wider conflagration.

For now, what was hailed as a step back from the brink appears instead to be a pause fraught with peril.