UNAMA Raises Concerns Over Afghanistan’s New Family Regulation

Afghanistan has rejected criticism from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over a newly introduced “Spouses Separation Regulation,” saying the law is based on Islamic principles and designed to guide courts in family-related cases, according to TOLOnews.

In a recent statement, UNAMA expressed concern that the regulation could deepen restrictions on women and girls and further limit their access to justice. The organization said the measure adds to existing barriers already affecting millions of Afghan women, including limits on education and employment opportunities.

According to UNAMA, the regulation strengthens a system that reduces women’s independence and social participation. The mission warned that such policies may increase poverty and economic hardship by preventing women from taking part in public and professional life.

The Afghan government dismissed the criticism, calling it unfair and inaccurate. Speaking to the national broadcaster, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the regulation was created to help judges resolve disputes between spouses in accordance with Islamic law.

He explained that the rules are meant for cases brought before the courts, particularly situations in which the rights of husbands or wives are not being properly addressed. Mujahid insisted that the laws do not conflict with Islamic teachings.

He also pointed to a separate decree issued by Afghanistan’s leadership that prohibits forcing girls into marriage without their consent. According to him, guardians are not allowed to arrange marriages against a girl’s wishes.

Women’s rights activist Tafsir Siyahpoosh also stressed the importance of consent in marriage. She said marriages conducted without the agreement of both individuals should be considered forced and invalid, urging families to respect the rights of young women.

The debate comes as Afghan authorities continue public awareness efforts through recorded phone messages promoting a woman’s right to consent to marriage. Despite these efforts, concerns over women’s freedoms and legal protections remain a major issue for the international community.